Will Hastings: Latches on with Pats
Hastins is expected to sign with New England as a UDFA, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The slot wideout is set to join his former college quarterback Jarrett Stidham with the Patriots, once the deal becomes official. Hastings had only 222 receiving yards for Auburn last season, but he was much more productive with Stidham under center in 2017, catching 25 passes for 525 yards and four touchdowns.
