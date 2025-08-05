Hernandez (knee) visited the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hernandez spent the previous three seasons in the desert with the Cardinals, starting all 35 regular-season games in which he appeared before tearing his ACL in Week 5 last season. It's unclear if Hernandez is 100 percent healthy, but he should be nearing a return to the field nearly 10 months after the injury.