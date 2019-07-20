Will Holden: Let go by Arizona
Holden was cut by the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Holden started in 11 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons after being drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old will now have to look for an opportunity elsewhere.
