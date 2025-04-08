Johnson (hamstring) will work out for NFL teams on Monday in Ann Arbor,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson skipped on-field drills at the NFL Combine due to a foot injury suffered last October, and he then missed Michigan's pro day due to a minor hamstring injury, but he's now healthy enough to schedule a private workout for NFL teams. He's then slated for a visit with the Raiders on April 15. As long as he's able to demonstrate full health at his workout, Johnson is expected to be one of the first cornerbacks to come off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.