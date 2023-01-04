Levis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A look at Levis' statistics, especially as a senior, may not scream obvious first-round talent. And yet, it's likely that Levis will be among the first quarterbacks taken in April. Levis completed 65.7 percent with an 8.2 YPA and a 42:23 TD:INT ratio in two seasons as a starter at Kentucky after transferring in from Penn State. The interceptions are an issue, but it's fair to point out that he did not have the receiving talent around him that the likes of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud had and the offensive line was an issue in 2022. Levis ran for over 200 yards in each of his first three collegiate seasons but was dinged up as a senior and he ended with -103 rushing yards. Again, Levis' strong suit in his prospect profile will not be his statistics. But Levis is an experienced player with a good frame (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), a strong arm, and good functional mobility when healthy. He has a wide range of outcomes in terms of his draft stock, but Levis could ultimately be a top-15 pick for better or for worse.