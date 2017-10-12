Will Tye: Added to Patriots' practice squad
Tye has joined the Patriots' practice squad, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Tye gives the Patriots some added tight end depth behind Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister. The 25-yeard-old, who caught 48 passes for 395 yards and a TD for the Giants last season, started the 2017 campaign with the Jets, but was waived earlier this month after catching three passes for 48 yards in three contests with the team.
