Bradley-King was waived by Washington on Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The 2021 seventh-round pick out of Baylor appeared in four games for the Commanders over the past two seasons and spent most of his time on the team's practice squad. In those four appearances, Bradley-King recorded seven tackles and 0.5 sacks. The 25-year-old will be forced to look for a new home ahead of the coming season.