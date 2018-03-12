Gay is expected to be released by the Steelers on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gay is one of the longest tenured Steelers and was a member of the 2008 team that won Super Bowl XLIII. The 11-year vet has indicated he plans to continue playing, despite rumors of potential retirement. Gay appeared in all 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2017 but did not start any of them.

