William Gay: Expected to be released
Gay is expected to be released by the Steelers on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Gay is one of the longest tenured Steelers and was a member of the 2008 team that won Super Bowl XLIII. The 11-year vet has indicated he plans to continue playing, despite rumors of potential retirement. Gay appeared in all 16 games for Pittsburgh in 2017 but did not start any of them.
More News
-
Steelers' William Gay: Fewest tackles in his career•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Deja vu season for veteran•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Gets first sack and interception of the season•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Ready to play•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Questionable to play•
-
Steelers' William Gay: Re-signs for 3 more seasons•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.