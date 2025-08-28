Kwenkeu (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Kwenkeu suffered an undisclosed injury at training camp in early August, and he'll now hit the open market instead of potentially being placed on injured reserve with Baltimore. The linebacker appeared in two regular-season games with the Ravens in 2024, recording one tackle while playing 31 snaps on special teams. He'll now look to pass a physical and sign elsewhere during the 2025 campaign.