William Stanback: Leaves Las Vegas
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Raiders waived Stanback on Sunday.
Stanback leaving the Raiders coincides with the team signing free agent running back Theo Riddick. He spent the last two seasons in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes.
