Henry (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Monday.

Henry spent his rookie season in 2016 buried on the depth chart, eventually landing on injured reserve before logging a single snap. The young cornerback will be looking to catch on with another team and make his regular season debut in 2017. He's unlikely to be any more than a depth player wherever he signs, and may end up as a practice squad player in his second year.

