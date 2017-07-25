Willie Henry: Waived by Ravens
Henry (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Monday.
Henry spent his rookie season in 2016 buried on the depth chart, eventually landing on injured reserve before logging a single snap. The young cornerback will be looking to catch on with another team and make his regular season debut in 2017. He's unlikely to be any more than a depth player wherever he signs, and may end up as a practice squad player in his second year.
