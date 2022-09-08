Snead was released from the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Snead initially joined San Francisco's practice squad after he was let go as part of the team's final roster cuts Aug. 30. The 29-year-old recorded 33 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns with the Ravens in 2020, but he hauled in just three passes for 32 yards over seven games with Las Vegas last year. Snead eventually finished the 2021 campaign on the Panthers' practice squad, and he will now likely look to join up with a new team in need of veteran wide receiver depth this regular season.