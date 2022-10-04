The 49ers released Snead on Tuesday.
Snead signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in August but was released before the 53-man roster deadline. He returned to the team on a practice-squad deal and was eventually signed to the active roster ahead of Monday's Week 4 matchup against the Rams. However, the veteran wideout didn't see any playing time during the contest and was released just a day later. Snead appeared in nine games with the Panthers and Raiders last year, securing four of eight targets for 38 yards.