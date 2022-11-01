The 49ers signed Snead to their practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official site.

Since late-August, Snead has gone back-and-forth between the 49ers' practice squad and their active roster, so this transaction doesn't come with much surprise. However, the veteran receiver could find himself back on the team's 53-man roster after San Fransisco's Week 9 bye if either Deebo Samuel (hamstring) or Jauan Jennings (hamstring) are unable to gain medical clearance in time for the 49ers' Week 10 matchup against the Chargers.