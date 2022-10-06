The 49ers signed Snead to the practice squad Wednesday.
Snead will rejoin San Francisco's practice squad after being added to the team's active roster ahead of Monday's win over the Rams. The veteran wideout, who has spent all but one week on the 49ers' practice squad since Aug. 31, did not get onto the field during this Week 4 matchup and was released Tuesday. Snead recorded four receptions over nine games with the Panthers and Raiders during the past two seasons, and he should provide emergency roster depth moving forward.