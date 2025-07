Snead (undisclosed) tried for the Bills on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The wide receiver was released with an injury settlement by the Dolphins last August but didn't play during the 2024 campaign. Now healthy again, Snead will try to catch on with a new team ahead of the 2025 season. The veteran has just six regular-season catches for 52 yards since 2020.