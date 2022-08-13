The Bengals placed Hubert on the team's reserve/retired list Saturday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hubert never managed to make his NFL debut after suffering a season-ending injury during Cincinnati's training camp last year. The 2021 seventh-round pick figured to compete for a reserve role along the Bengals' defensive line ahead of this coming campaign, so his unexpected retirement should open up more opportunities for Raymond Johnson, Noah Spence and Jeffrey Gunter this preseason.