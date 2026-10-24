The Cardinals waived Williams on Saturday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Williams was set to return from a one-game absence after exiting the league's concussion protocol, but the Cardinals have instead decided to move on from the undrafted rookie. Williams will go on waivers, but there's a chance he'll stay with the Cardinals on the practice squad if he does not get claimed by another team. He's seen work on both defense and special teams, logging seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defense across five regular-season games.