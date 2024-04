Howard (foot) was fully cleared for football activities earlier this month, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With his doctor giving him a clean bill of health after the cornerback was slowed by a foot issue late in the 2023 season, Howard -- who is currently a free agent -- should soon catch on with another team. Prior to missing Miami's last two contests (Week 18 and the team's wild-card loss to Kansas City), Howard recorded 45 tackles and one interception in 13 games.