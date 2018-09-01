Coleman was waived by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Coleman spent the latter half of the 2017 in IR due to a shoulder injury. He saw some time early in preseason, but did not make much of an impression. It is unclear where his next stop will be at this time.

