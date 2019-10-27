The Texans cut Crawford from their active roster Saturday.

The 23-year-old hasn't made a difference with the Texans this season, suiting up in just four games, playing a total of 37 snaps in that span. Crawford will hope to latch on with another team elsewhere around the league, and his 53-man roster spot was replaced with fellow cornerback Cornell Armstrong.

