Crawford (hamstring) was brought in for a tryout with the 49ers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Crawford played on special teams during the first few weeks of last season with the Seahawks, totaling three tackles over six appearances. The 27-year-old wound up inactive for the team's loss to the 49ers, and it looks like he'll now try to catch on with the latter squad this season.