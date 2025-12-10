New York will sign Gipson to the practice squad Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Gipson was cut by Philadelphia on Monday and had previously missed Week 14 due to a shoulder injury. He practiced in full prior to being waived by the Eagles, however, so the return man and depth wideout is healthy as he now reunites with the Jets, where he began the 2025 season before being let go due to a costly Week 1 fumble.