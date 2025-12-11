The Giants signed Gipson to their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone & Matt Citak of the team's official site reports.

Gipson has had a roller-coaster season. He began the campaign with the Jets before being waived Sept. 10. The wideout subsequently was claimed by the Giants, who then released him nine days later. Gipson ultimately landed with the Eagles and got into five games with them, totaling two catches on two targets for six yards while also contributing as a kick and punt returner before being cut Dec. 7. He'll now get a second look from the Giants, and if he's elevated for Sunday's matchup versus Washington, Gipson could be deployed as the team's lead return man, as Gunner Olszewski is currently in concussion protocol and was unable to practice Wednesday.