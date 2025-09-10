Gipson was waived by the Jets on Wednesday.

Gipson was expected to be dropped by the Jets on Wednesday as reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, and the move has now been made official. Over 35 career games with the Jets, Gipson caught 27 of his 48 targets for 268 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, he tallied 1,142 kick-return yards and 604 punt-return yards, though he also fumbled 10 times. The 24-year-old could draw interest from teams seeking help in the return game.