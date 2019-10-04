Play

Grimble (calf) reached an injury settlement with the Steelers on Friday per the NFL communication's official transaction report.

Grimble was placed on injured reserve prior to the Steelers' Week 4 victory over the Bengals. It appears the injury was not all that serious, and he will now be free to look for a new opportunity.

