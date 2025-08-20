The Texans waived Johnson (hand) with an injury designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson broke his hand at some point during training camp, and he'll be out indefinitely while recovering from the injury, per Wilson. Johnson will revert to the Texans' injured reserve if he goes unclaimed off waivers, which would cause him to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Houston. Johnson spent all of last season on the Texans' practice squad but was not promoted to the 53-man roster.