Xavier Jones: Links up with Rams

Jones agreed to terms with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The senior running back was the workhorse for SMU in 2019, rushing 244 times for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 touchdowns. Jones will likely need a strong showing in training camp to crack the 53-man roster.

