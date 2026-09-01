The Titans waived Restrepo on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

After surviving the initial 53-man roster cutdown, Restrepo was culled to make room for several new additions to the team off waivers. The wide receiver will now be subject to waivers himself, and if he clears will likely end up with the Titans' practice squad. The second-year player spent his rookie season with the practice squad, being elevated to the active roster for two games where he played 32 snaps and caught three passes for 41 yards.