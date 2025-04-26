Restrepo is slated to sign with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Operating with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward last season at Miami, Restrepo recorded 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games. With the effort, Restrepo surpassed Reggie Wayne for the most receiving yards (2,884) in school history and also set the all-time mark for receptions. At the combine, Rrestrepo measured in at 5-foot-10, 209 pounds, meaning he's likely destined for the slot in the NFL while reuniting with Ward in Tennessee.