The Bills signed Rhodes to the practice squad Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Rhodes played for the Colts from 2020-21, making 29 starts over two seasons, but he remained a free agent to begin the 2022 campaign. While the veteran signed a practice-squad deal, he's likely going to be promoted to Buffalo's active roster for Week 4. The Bills' top cornerback Tre'Davious White (knee) started the season on the PUP list, while fellow corners Dane Jackson (neck) and Christian Benford (hand) are expected to be out for a couple weeks. Micah Hyde (neck) is also lost for the season, while the team's other starting safety Jordan Poyer is dealing with a foot injury. Given the depleted secondary, it wouldn't be surprising to see Rhodes thrust into a major role right away, even if he isn't fully acclimated to the defensive schemes yet.