The Vikings released Rhodes on Friday, Mike Tannenbaum of ESPN reports.

Rhodes was scheduled to draw a salary of $10.5 million in 2020, and his release instead frees up $7.5 million in much-needed cap space for Minnesota. A former shutdown cornerback, Rhodes saw his coverage efficiency take a significant step back in 2019. The career-high 63 tackles (54 solo) he accumulated across 15 regular-season contests last season, despite providing a welcome boost to his IDP value, serve as an indication of opposing teams' increasing willingness to target Rhodes in the passing game. Expect the 29-year-old to command significant interest as a free agent, but his best days may be behind him.

