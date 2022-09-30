Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Rhodes (hamstring) won't play Week 4, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Some expected Rhodes to be elevated to the active roster immediately after signing with Buffalo's practice squad Wednesday given that Tre'Davious White (knee) and Christian Benford (hand) will both be out and Dane Jackson (neck) is questionable to play too. However, it appears Rhodes will have to wait until at least Week 5 to see game action with an injury of his own. The Bills' secondary is a hospital wing right now, which bodes well for early MVP candidate Lamar Jackson this Sunday.