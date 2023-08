The Rams signed Smith to their practice squad, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Smith was unable to make the Rams' 53-man roster cut, but the undrafted free agent cleared waivers and will now join the team's practice squad. The rookie wideout did not do enough to secure an active roster spot, but he'll have the opportunity to impress in practice and possibly provide a depth option if the Ram's wide receiver corps deal with injury issues this season.