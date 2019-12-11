Play

The Seahawks signed Turner to their practice squad Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Tarleton State spent the summer with the Cardinals and Seahawks but couldn't make either roster. With Rashaad Penny (knee) out for the season, Turner is coming back to learn the system in case Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise or Travis Homer suffer an injury.

