Xavier Turner: Cut by Seahawks

Turner was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Turner was signed by the Seahawks during training camp and looked impressive during his first preseason action, leading the team with 42 rushing yards on 13 carries. If he goes unclaimed in the waiver process he'll become a free agent.

