Xavier Ubosi: Reportedly joining Patriots

The Patriots are expected to sign Ubosi to a contract, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

While Ubosi's signing isn't official just yet, all signs point to him joining the Patriots. The UAB product logged 35 receptions for 837 yards and an impressive eight touchdowns over 13 games in his senior season. Ubosi will be one of 11 undrafted free agents to sign with New England.

