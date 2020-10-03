site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Xavier Williams: Let go by Pats
Williams was cut by the Patriots on Friday, Mike Dussault of the team's official website reports.
Williams was let go in favor of adding depth at line backer for the team. He will now be able to look for a new destination or potentially revert to the team's practice squad.
