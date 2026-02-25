default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Titans released Woods (hamstring) on Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Unlike center Lloyd Cushenberry, who was let go by Tennessee with a failed physical designation, Woods' release wasn't accompanied by such a qualification, which implies he's past the hamstring issue that ended his 2025 campaign in December. Prior to that, the 30-year-old safety recorded 39 tackles in 11 games during his lone campaign with the Titans.

More News