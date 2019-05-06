Woodson-Luster was waived by the Browns on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Woodson-Luster played in four games with Cleveland last year, racking up 42 snaps on special teams and turning in one tackle. As a free agent, he'll now be looking to play with his third team in three years after playing as a rookie with Oakland.

