The Texans waived Woodson-Luster (ankle) from injured reserve Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Woodson-Luster was waived/injured by the Texans during final roster cuts. He ultimately went unclaimed and reverted to their IR. Now that both parties have come to terms on an injury settlement, he will be able to find a new destination once his health allows it.

