Woodson-Luster was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Woodson-Luster committed a key holding penalty on what would have been a 100-yard kick return touchdown in Week 15's loss to the Raiders. The rookie linebacker had recorded 5 total tackles in 14 games before being cut.

