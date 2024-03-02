Worthy set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history with a mark of 4.21 Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Worthy ran an official 4.25 on his first attempt but ran again in an effort to break the record, previously set by John Ross. While that performance will rightfully grab the headlines, he showed plenty of explosiveness in his other drills, posting a 41-inch vertical jump and 131-inch broad jump. The lone downside to Worthy's physical profile is his weight -- he checked in at 165 pounds -- although Tank Dell showed the ability to contribute immediately at a similar stature.