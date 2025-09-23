The Vikings cut Valladay from the practice squad Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The decision to cut Valladay corresponds with the Vikings signing fellow running back Corey Kiner to the practice squad. Valladay last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Jets, when he played on special teams in his lone game. He'll look to join a team in need of a running back who can also serve on special teams.