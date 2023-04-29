Valladay is expected to sign with the Texans as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After four seasons in Wyoming, Valladay transferred to Arizona State for the 2022 season, where he rushed for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries while adding 37 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns and finished second in rushing yards, which earned him a spot on the Second Team All-Pac-12 roster. His production over his five-year college career, along with his patience, vision and shifty footwork, has earned him a chance to compete on an NFL roster for the 2023 NFL season.