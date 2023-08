Valladay signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Valladay was waived by the Steelers on Wednesday but it looks like the Jets had their eye on the Arizona State product as a developmental prospect. He's unlikely to suit up for Gang Green in 2023 considering New York already has Breece Hall (knee), Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda (thigh) on the roster.