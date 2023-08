The Steelers waived Valladay on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Valladay joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent in late April before being let go by the team in mid-August. He quickly landed with the Steelers but was unable to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster. He'll now have to seek out other opportunities ahead of the 2023 campaign.