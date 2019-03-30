Yodny Cajuste: Undergoes sugery

Cjuste underwent surgery Friday to repair his quad muscle and is expected to be cleared in three months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If Cajuste stays on his recovery timeline he should be ready to return to action once training camp kicks off. It remains to be seen how this will affect his draft stock. The Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year has starting tackle talent, but has struggled with consistency.

