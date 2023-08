Cajuste has been waived/injured by the Jets due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cajuste was welcomed to New York on May 30 after getting cut by the Patriots. The 2019 third-round pick has missed the majority of his first four seasons due to various injuries. All-in-all, he has made just 17 appearances during his four-year career. The 6-foot-5 lineman will revert back to the Jets' injured reserve if he ultimately goes unclaimed by the other 31 teams.