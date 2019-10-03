Play

Koo will sign with the Patriots' practice squad Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reports surfaced Thursday that veteran kicker Mike Nugent will replace Stephen Gostkowski, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury, as the team's placekicker. The Patriots will now also keep Koo around as a backup plan should something happen to Nugent.

